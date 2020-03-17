Surbhi Chandna stuns in black in latest photo but her smile is winning the internet; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself. Along with it, Chandna shelled out some cool advice to her fans. Check it out.

Among the popular divas of the television industry, Surbhi Chandna is the star who has managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s hearts. With her shows like Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani, Surbhi played diverse roles and managed to impress everyone with her talent. The diva has a sense of style that is unparalleled and often her fans love to emulate her looks. Surbhi, being extremely active on social media, shares her looks and fans always shower her with praises.

Recently, the diva posted a photo on Instagram and left the internet swooning. However, with the stunning photo, Surbhi shelled out a piece of advice that is bound to leave fans in awe. In the photo, the Sanjivani star can be seen clad in a black gown with a dazzling pair of earrings. While the whole look that Surbhi donned was mesmerizing to catch one’s eye, but her gorgeous smile made it hard to tear away from the photo. Several fans showered her with compliments for her smile and look.

(Also Read: Sanjivani 2 actress Surbhi Chandna channels her inner princess as she slays in a green gown; See Pic)

However, the Sanjivani star captioned it as, “In the Difficult Times - the challenges thrown at you are not to destroy you but to strengthen you.. Know Tough times never last Smile.”

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s photo:

A day back, Surbhi shared a workout video that inspired all of us to hit the gym. Just a few days ago, Sanjivani’s last episode went on air and Surbhi shared a note on social media to bid adieu to the medical show that kicked off in August 2019. The diva was seen as Dr Ishani Arora on the show and her track with Namit Khanna was loved. However, recently, the track was changed which didn’t get as much love from fans. The show went off air recently.

Credits :Instagram

Read More