Surbhi Chandna on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: They were going to remove me; my mom pushed me to do better

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Surbhi Chandna opens up on her cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Read.

Surbhi Chandna's journey on the small screen has not been rosy. From bagging a small role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to becoming television's darling, the actress surely made quite a progress. In a candid and exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Surbhi revealed that when she started off, she was not too good with memorising and her mother would criticise her. She also shared how the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were going to replace her and had warned her.

"Even Taarak Mehta's team was going to replace me. My mom scared me to do better," Surbhi laughed off saying. She also added how producer Asit Modi had come to her mother and informed her that I need to perform because the entire plot is based on it. "I don't know how I performed but they keep playing those episodes even today," she laughed.

She added, "My mother always sees the goodness in things, in tough times and bad times. I think I have learnt from this. There was a time when I would tell them I am giving up, mujhe nahi hoga during Ishqbaaz and they would tell me to have patience. And then what the show has given me is unprecedented."

ALSO READ | Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna: I had several emotional breakdowns during Ishqbaaz; mom loved Shivika

Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani. The actress rose to fame with Ishqbaaz where her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta was much loved. Her mom Shashi Chandna was also a huge fan of Shivika herself.

Check out Surbhi Chandna's full interview below:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×