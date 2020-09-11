  1. Home
Surbhi Chandna is 'thrilled' to receive a birthday surprise on Naagin 5 sets & calls it 'unbelievable'; Watch

Surbhi Chandna received a sweet birthday surprise as she entered the sets of her show Naagin 5, and was elated to be made felt so 'special.' Take a look.
Mumbai
Surbhi Chandna is 'thrilled' to receive a birthday surprise on Naagin 5 sets & calls it 'unbelievable'; WatchSurbhi Chandna is 'thrilled' to receive a birthday surprise on Naagin 5 sets & calls it 'unbelievable'; Watch
Surbhi Chandna is on cloud nine today, and well, she has all the reasons to be. The actress is celebrating her birthday today (September 11), and her fans cannot keep calm. The diva is being showered with love, blessings, and best wishes from all over. While fans have been waiting for glimpses from her birthday celebrations, it happens to be a working birthday for Surbhi. Yes, the talented actress is shooting for her much-loved supernatural drama Naagin 5 and is ready to wow everyone as Adi Naagin.

However, Surbhi received a sweet surprise as she entered the sets of Naagin 5, and was thrilled by it. She took to her social media handle to share her happiness on receiving a warm birthday surprise on Naagin 5 sets and revealed how happy she is with the efforts put in to make her feel extra loved. Surbhi shared a video on her Instagram handle, wherein she showed that her vanity van on Naagin 5 sets, was decorated beautifully with balloons and glitters. Her vanity room was filled with balloons, and there were multiple 'Happy Birthday' stickers in all corners, constantly reminding her that it is her special day.

Giving a glimpse of her decorated vanity, Surbhi was heard saying, 'I  get on sets and see this. This is unbelievable, This is how I come on sets and I'm surprised.' The actress was quite thrilled with the surprise, and her happiness was quite visible. Well, it surely has been a good start for the birthday girl, as more surprises await her today. 

Take a look at Surbhi's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our @officialsurbhic received her first birthday surprise early morning on the sets of #Naagin5 on the behalf of her beautiful fan-family. Thankyou so much @angel_nonu9 for putting in so much efforts even in such tough times like pandemic. #HappyBirthdaySurbhiChandna . . #SurbhiChandna #SCians #Naagin5 #Naagin #naaginfans #banisharma #SCFans #SCFanFamily #naagin2020 #SurbhiFans #Surbhi #bestactress #twittertrending #indianmodel #indianactress #SurbhiOnNaagin #SurbhiChandnaBirthray #bollywood #SurbhiChandnaAsNaagin #fashioninfluencer #fitnessgoals #fitnessinfluencer #bollywood #naagin4 #naagins #naagin1 #tvshow #SCBirthdayCountdown #Naagin5WithSurbhiChandna #HappyBirthdaySurbhiChandna

A post shared by Surbhi's Team (@_teamschandna) on

Credits :Instagram

