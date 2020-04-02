Surbhi Chandna treats fans with a perfect throwback selfie as she ‘dreams of beach, snorkel and tan’

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Surbhi Chandna treated her fans with a stunning throwback photo and wished to be on a beach. Check it out.

Coronavirus lockdown may have compelled television stars to stay at home post stalled shoots. But, it hasn’t stopped them from wishing to go out and speaking of this, Surbhi Chandna surely is dreaming of being at the beach. The Sanjivani star has been staying at home amidst the COVID 19 lockdown and has been updating her fans about what she is up to while being at home. However, recently, it looked like the diva wanted to head out and hence, she shared a throwback photo from a tropical trip.

Taking to Instagram, the Sanjivani star shared a throwback selfie and asked her fans if they too were dreaming of being on a beach in the Maldives. In the photo, Surbhi is seen donning a striped black bikini top. With her hair left open and funky reflector sunglasses, the diva looked absolutely gorgeous and beach-ready. One could also see the sea through Surbhi’s reflector glasses and it surely seemed to be on the Sanjivani star’s mind. Several fans showered Surbhi with compliments on the photo.

She captioned it as, “Who else Dreams of Beach Snorkel and Lots of Tan right now ? #throwbackwednesday #selfie.” Her former co-star from Sanjivani Sayantani Ghosh also took to the comments and wrote, “Ohoo.” Other colleagues too commented on Surbhi’s photo and resonated with her feelings. A day back, Surbhi shared a video in which she revealed that working out at home is the only thing that is keeping her sane amidst the lockdown. On the work front, Surbhi’s show Sanjivani went off the air in March 2020. The show went on air last year in August with some members of the original cast like Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli and new actors like Namit Khanna, Surbhi and others.

