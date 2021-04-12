Surbhi Chandna 'tries to look sexy and goofy at the same time' as she grooves to Baarish Ki Jaaye; VIDEO

Surbhi Chandna treats her fans with her video as she poses goofily and wishes it rains while grooving to Baarish Ki Jaaye.

Surbhi Chandna is a TV sensation and a social media star with a huge fan following. The actress loves to connect with her fans and shares pictures and videos on social media. Her fans love to see her in different attires from traditional and party wear. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures and videos of her toned body with her fans. The actress is also famous for her charming smile and fun nature. Today, she has shared a video and fans are loving her goofy yet sizzling look.

It seems like the actress is impressed with the new song of B Praak, featuring Nawasuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma. The actress has shared a BTS video of her photoshoot as she enjoys dancing to the song Baarish Ki Jaaye. She looks stunning in her red striped outfit. It is a deep V-neck dress that has a slit. She looks adorable as she jumps around on a sofa and is being her goofy self.

She wrote in the caption, “Garmi Itni hai Baarish Ki jaaye Pleaseee Pictures out Can you be sexy and goofy at the same time .. tried that here And for a change no #challenge or #trend here .. just being MEE”

Watch the video here: CLICK

Surbhi Chandna is at present the nation’s sweetheart as keeps her fans entertained with her goofy self. She was immensely appreciated for her work in the Naagin 5 and her latest music video Bepanah Pyaar. Also read- Surbhi Chandna shares her secret to have a strong immunity during the Covid situation

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×