Surbhi Chandna ups the fashion game as she dons a high slit skirt in Maldives; Shares PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most stylish and beautiful actresses in the telly world. She has always ensured to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion sense. Right from ethnic to western wear, the gorgeous actress nails all of the looks. Today, she has shared some more pictures from her Maldives vacation and it has left fans in awe.

The Ishqbaaz actress has written, “Until Next Time ! Grateful for all the Good Times.” In the photos, she is seen wearing a blue colour printed high slit skirt and paired with a white tube top. To complete the look, the beautiful actress also wore kimono. The tan is visible on her face. The Sanjivani actress has opted for shimmery makeup and nude lipcolour. She is also wearing neck jewelry. Fans were seen dropping lovely comments on the photos.

One of the fans wrote, “Beautiiiiiiful touchwood.” Many celebrities also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Recently, the actress had shared bikini-clad pictures and took the internet by storm. She had written, “The Ocean Breeze Puts My Mind at Ease. Soaking Up all the Maldives VIBES.”

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Naagin 5 with Sharad Malhotra. She was also seen in a music video titled Bepanah Pyaar. There is no announcement of her new projects. It was reported that she will be seen in Bigg Boss, but the show has already started and she is no a part of it.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna shares bikini clad PHOTOS from her Maldives vacation; Fans react