Surbhi Chandna wishes former co star Nakuul Mehta on his birthday by sharing few unmissable throwback PICS

Surbhi Chandna has recently wished her former co - star Nakuul Mehta on his birthday by sharing two throwback pictures. Check them out.

It happens to be the birthday of the very talented Nakuul Mehta today. The Ishqbaaaz actor has been receiving wishes from his fans, well – wishers and colleagues from the television industry. Nakuul initially rose to fame when he portrayed the role of Aditya in the show Pyaar Ka Dard hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Thereafter, his popularity rose to greater heights when he portrayed the role of Shivaay in Ishqbaaaz. His on – screen chemistry with co – actress Surbhi Chandna was appreciated by everyone.

In fact, Surbhi and Nakuul’s on – screen chemistry was one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity. Surbhi has now recently shared two unmissable throwback pictures with Nakuul on her Instagram handle and has also wished him on his birthday. In one of the picture, the two of them are seen twinning in red outfits. In the other throwback picture, Surbhi pens down a sweet and hilarious note for him in which she mentions about him being lean and having long hairs.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s throwback picture with Nakuul Mehta below:

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna is currently seen in the popular show Sanjivani which airs on Star Plus. She has been paired up opposite Namit Khanna in the show. Sanjivani also stars Rohit Roy, Sayantani Ghosh, Gurdep Kohli and others in pivotal roles. Surbhi has been highly praised for her performance in the role of Dr. Ishani in the much – loved show.

