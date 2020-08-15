Surbhi Chandna's first look for Naagin 5 LEAKED; check it out

Surbhi Chandna looks beautiful in a bottle green traditional wear for her first look for Naagin 5. The photo has surfaced on the internet.

Pinkvilla was the first to break that Surbhi Chandna has been roped in for Naagin 5. The actress, who was last seen in Sanjivani, has already begun shooting for the supernatural show. While her look as the shape-shifting serpent is yet to be known, her first look for her character is out and it has really got fans excited. Surbhi is seen wearing a bottle green coloured traditional wear for her character which seems to be a simple one. Like every season, after a few episodes, the actress will be seen taking her shape-shifting serpent form.

Meanwhile, check out the first look below. To complete her look, Surbhi has accentuated it with a kundan maang tika. Surbhi is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrities on Indian television. Ever since the news has broke out of her playing Naagin, everyone had gotten excited. From Vikas Gupta to Sidharth P Malhotra, everyone is hyped about Surbhi being the next Naagin.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly) on Aug 15, 2020 at 4:27am PDT

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan on Naagin 5: Comparisons with West are NOT right; Easy to criticise; TV has its pressure

In an exclusive chat, we asked Hina, who is doing a cameo in the show and what made her say yes, to that, Hina said, "I thought this is the perfect time because I don't see films or digital shoot beginning in the next two months at least. So I thought this is the perfect opportunity and it is not like a typical daily soap, family drama, it is an Indian folklore which is presented in a very nice way and it is seasonal. I thought let's just utilise the time."

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×