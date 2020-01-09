Surbhi Chandna's show Sanjivani gets a new time slot; Here's when it will air

Surbhi Chandna recently took to her Instagram account to share the new time of her show Sanjivani. Here's when you'll get to see it now.

Every time an old show gets a rip-off, viewers have high expectations with the new show. The same happened with Sanjivani, which went on-air in August last year. With new faces including Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead, the show couldn't manage to keep up to the audiences expectations. Despite an intriguing story line and popular star-cast, the medical drama failed to get good TRP ratings and prove its mettle. With all this, rumours were abuzz that Sanjivani has had its time and will soon be shelved. However, finally we have an answer for all these speculations. No, the show is not going off-air, but there is an important change that may affect the fans of the show.

Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Dr. Ishaani in Sanjivani, recently took to her Instagram handle to make a big announcement about the show. According to her post, Sanjivani gets a new time slot. Yes, the show's air-time has been shifted. Surbhi announced the new time of Sanjivani and wrote, "Fix an early appointment with Dr. Ishani and Dr. Sid at a new time! #Sanjivani, 27th Jan onwards, Mon-Fri at 6:30pm." Yes, now you will have to catch Sanjivani an hour early as it has been shifted from 7.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Interestingly, ‘Sanjivani' will be replaced by ‘Dadi Amma Dadi Jaag Jao’. Sheen Dass and Anagha Bhosle play the main leads in the new show. It will be aired on 27 January at the 7.30 pm slot. Are you happy with Sanjivani's new time slot? Do you think this time change will affect the show? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

