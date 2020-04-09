Surbhi Jyoti, Ali Fazal's song Aaj Bhi is OUT; Vishal Mishra's melody will touch all heartbroken lovers' soul

Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal's first song 'Aaj Bhi' has finally released and the heartwarming melody is the story of every heartbroken lover. Check it out.

Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal's much-awaited song 'Aaj Bhi' is finally out. Yes, after days of waiting for the song was dropped today (April 9, 2020). Ever since the song was announced fans were yearning for it, and we must say it will not disappoint you. It is the first time that Surbhi and Ali have come together on-screen, and they have done complete justice to every part of the song. The soul-stirring song is sung by Vishal Mishra, while penned by him along with Kaushal Kishore and Yash Anand.

Aaj Bhi is an emotional song that is based around the concept of 'unfulfilled love.' While the lyrics are beautiful, the story is very relatable. The melody is about two former lovers, who bump into each other while they are on a vacay with their new partners. It is an ode to every heartbroken lover's soul, whose true love could not see the light of the day. Whether you've had a heartbreak or not, the heartwarming song will surely tug your heartstrings instantly.

Often we chose to part ways from our partners to achieve our dreams, but a small part of us still belongs to them. It is said, 'Moving on from a broken relationship is necessary.' But we all know it is easier said than done. Even after you've moved ahead in life, when you meet your ex-lover, you're bound to get emotional. The feelings fly back again, and you can't help but take down to the memory lane. Because, 'It is not the goodbye that hurts, but the flashback that follows.'

The song has a catchy plot, wherein Surbhi’s character decided to leave her boyfriend (played by Ali) as she gets a job in New York. While Ali does not want Surbhi to leave him for the lucrative career opportunity, she anyway decides to go. However when they later come face-to-face, they breakdown into tears. Ali and Surbhi nail the performances, and there is a point when you will actually shed tears. Their eyes and expressions perfectly depict the pain of 'lost love.'

Aaj Bhi shows how love takes you through all emotional rides like happiness, sorrow, excitement, peace, and pain. Every emotion is knitted aesthetically, to strike the right chord. It is high on its musical richness. Though subtle, it has an uncanny ability to reach deep within your hearts. Well, as we mentioned Surbhi and Ali have united for the music video for the first time, but their chemistry just makes it hard to agree to this fact. They make the right eye contact and look pulchritudinous together. All in all, Aaj Bhi touches the heartstrings and calms your nerves like no other. It is a perfect company for that window gazing.

Check out the song here:

Sharing the song on her Instagram handle, Surbhi wrote, 'Have you ever loved someone so much that their memories continue to live with you forever?' Her fans went berserk and showered the Naagin 3 actress with loads of praises and love. Have you listened to Aaj Bhi yet? What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comment section below.

