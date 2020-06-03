Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri's Naagin 3 clocks in 2 years; Fans celebrate 'Behir' on special occasion

Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri's Naagin 3 clocks in 2 years today and it looks like the fans continue to celebrate the show till date. Check out some of the tweets here.

Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri starrer Naagin 3 was quite the treat for fans and while the two of them definitely became the new it pair with the show, the others, including , Karishma Tanna, Rakshanda Khan, sure did have a great time on the sets. And today, as the show has clocked in two years, fans of the show are elated about it. The Naagin franchise has always been a hit with the fans, and in fact, it continues to be so, even today.

And so, it is no surprise that the fans have all taken to social media to celebrate both, Surbhi and Pearl's characters, along with the show on this special day. As Bela and Mahira, both the stars managed to pull off a great show and in fact, fans did not want it to end for the sheer reason that they loved seeing their favourite pair of Behir, together. Even today, for that matter, the love they have been receiving for the characters they played, is immense.

As the show completes 2 years today, here are some tweets celebrating the Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri starrer:

Fans sure haven't forgotten their love for the show just yet and if anything, they continue to send out more love to them. In fact, Surbhi also went on to share a post from another of her co-stars on her social media and well, it looks like that is just one of the so many posts out there. Some fans have been rooting for the duo while others, have been praising the scenes and the storyline for it.

ALSO READ: Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti welcomes the joys in June with a beaming sunkissed click

Naagin has always been known to be a finite series and so, there is very little that could have been done for stopping the show form going off-air. In fact, the show did make way for Naagin 4, and 2 years later, talks about a season 5 of the show have been on already. While we bet fans would love for a guest appearance of the old star cast in one of the upcoming episodes, how about a re-run of Naagin 3 while we all are home in lockdown?

Well, it sure sounds fun!

Meanwhile, Surbhi has been away from the screens, but not from work. She did make a cameo appearance in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and we also saw her in a music video with Ali Fazal. She is also supposed to be seen in a film with Jassie Gill, however, with the lockdown, there isn't much known about what is in store. The actress recently celebrate her quarantined birthday, and well, it turned out just fine as she said how all of this feels normal now.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×