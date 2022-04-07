Surbhi Jyoti and Shaheer Sheikh's romantic song Ve Tu is an ode to true love in Sunidhi Chauhan's voice

Shaheer Sheikh and Surbhi Jyoti are prominent names in the telly world. Though they have worked in numerous TV shows individually, they had not worked together. The duo has now come together for a music video named 'VE TU'. It is a unique love story directed and composed by Jatinder Shah. Lyrics are given by Vinder Nathu Majra and it is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

In the video, Surbhi and Shaheer portray a beautiful act of love as they play roles of differently abled while Digangana, who plays a tritagonist, leaves us feeling surprised in the end. Each of them plays a unique character that they have never ever played before. It is a brilliant collaboration between the singer, composer and actors is winning everyone’s hearts.

On Ve Tu’s release, Sunidhi Chauhan said, “I'm excited that Ve Tu is out! It has been a wonderful experience working with Jatinderji again and I am glad to be a part of this project. His passion for this project got me excited too. I love how the song and video have turned out and I hope the audience loves it. if you haven't seen the video yet, please watch it now.”

Shaheer Sheikh shared, “I have been a part of a few music videos, but Ve Tu definitely holds a special place in my heart as the character that I am playing is very unique and something that I haven’t done before. It was quite a challenging one but super fun. And to top it off, working on a song sung by my personal favourite Sunidhi Chauhan and with such a respected director, Shah Ji is really an honour.”

Surbhi Jyoti also shared her thoughts, “Ve Tu is such a wonderful composition and with the song being sung by Sunidhi Chauhan it makes it even more precious. This is my first music video with Shaheer, and it’s such a special one as my character in the video is uniquely different from what I’ve done in the past. This has also been quite an educational endeavor for me personally. Ve Tu has a very cute love story and I’m glad to be a part of this project that has names like Sunidhi, Shahji associated with it.”

Digangana Suryavanshi said, “I’m very happy to be a part of Ve Tu, right from my look to the role, everything is new for me, as I haven’t played a role on these lines before, I’ve always loved Sunidhi’s voice, this song, in particular, has already become my fav. Shahji has given the song its soul with music and eventually drawing a beautiful story around it and directing it. It’s my first association with VYRL, and it’s been a pleasure to work with the team.”

See music video here-

Also read- Shaheer Sheikh marks new beginnings & shares pics with the team of ‘Voh Toh Hai Albelaa’