Surbhi Jyoti brings the party down with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh; Watch 'bhangra' moves

Surbhi Jyoti has quite an extravagant Instagram profile, and to add more to it, is her dance video with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh. They are seen doing 'bhangra' and chanelling their inner Punjabi in style. Dressed in a bright yellow dress and white flip-flops, Surbhi let her hair loose on the dance floor and partied till dawn with her friends Vishal Singh, Krystle D'souza, Kishwer Merchant, and Suyyash Rai.

Surbhi Jyoti and the entire troupe went to celebrate their actor-friend Arryaman Seth's birthday. Vishal and Surbhi shared videos and photos of the birthday boy cutting the cake in full excitement. Everyone looked in a very chill mode and put on their best comfy outfits to enjoy the pool and the scenic view. Vishal also clicked pictures with Surbhi, Krystle, Suyyash, and Arryaman. Their Instagram story section is filled with the moments from their fun night. They stayed at a plush hotel in Mumbai and made the most of it.

Take a look at the Qubool Hai and Vishal Singh's 'Punjabi' dance video here

On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti also celebrated her birthday recently. It was an intimate bash with Rithvik Dhanjani, Arryaman Seth, and a few more people in attendance. She shared photos from her birthday getaway on social media and thanked everyone for making the day special. Apart from that, Surbhi Jyoti's latest photoshoots in red pantsuit, exuding the vintage vibe, have taken her fans by storm. They are going gaga over the unique look.

Surbhi Jyoti's recent projects

On the professional front, Surbhi Jyoti was seen in a music video, Ve Tu with Shaheer Sheikh, which is an ode to true love. She has taken the digital route and has been doing music videos. Surbhi rose to popularity with Qubool Hai opposite Karan Singh Grover.

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti’s Home: A look inside the charming and chic abode of the Naagin 3 actress

