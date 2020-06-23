Surbhi Jyoti can't stop laughing at a gender swap collage of her Naagin 3 co stars Pearl, Anita & Heli

The gender swap collages have taken over social media and well, it looks like a fan did it for Naagin actors and Surbhi Jyoti can't seem to get enough of it. Check out the photo here.

The gender swap challenge has taken over social media and everyone has been getting creative with the photos. And well, since the trend is quite popular and the F.R.I.E.N.D.S characters have all of our hearts with their gender swap photos, there is some more, this time from the Indian television industry and thanks to Surbhi Jyoti, we could all have a good laugh looking at this gem.

Surbhi shared a photo from a fan page of hers and it has her, , Pearl V Puri and Heli Daruwala in the photo. And along with their photos, there also happens to be a gender-swapped picture, making us laugh at what would they look like if they were of the opposite gender. And if you ask us, Surbhi and Heli make for the closest to reality gender-swapped images, don't they?

Check out the collage of Surbhi Jyoti and other Naagin 3 stars here:

Naagin 3 happened to be one of the finest seasons for the fans and while the show is in its 4th season right now and is already gearing up for a 5th, fans continue to celebrate the one with Surbhi Jyoti and company and it is these instances that often have our hearts and hers too. She did share quite a few fan edits on her social media, each of its own kind and we can totally see why!

How do you like it? Drop your comments in the section below.

Credits :Instagram

