Surbhi Jyoti gets candid about starring in a web series, staying fit & the 21 days lockdown in the country

The well-known television actress Surbhi Jyoti went live on Instagram with Pinkvilla. The stunner Surbhi spoke about many things like her quarantine time at home, the activities that she is undertaking at home, starring in a web series and more. The actress Surbhi Jyoti who shot to fame with her show Naagin 3. The diva was asked about doing a web series. Surbhi says that she is in talks for a web series, but due to the global COVID-19 crisis, the web series will have to wait. But, she reveals that a web series is definitely on the cards.

The beautiful actress Surbhi Jyoti was quizzed about her activities at home amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Surbhi revealed that doing multiple things like cooking, exercising and watering the plants. She also joked about naming the plants and talking to them during the day. When asked about her skincare routine, Surbhi reveals that she uses natural elements like honey and also some face masks for her skin. The television actress also said that she does miss the gym but is working out at home now. The actress essayed the character named Zoya in the TV show Qubool hai. Surbhi enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. Surbhi was asked about the current lockdown which will last for 21 days, in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The stunning diva stated that people need to stay indoors and follow all the directives issued by the government in order to control the Coronvirus from spreading further. Surbhi adds that we are very lucky as the government acted quickly and efficiently amid the COVID-19 scare.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's entire conversation here:

