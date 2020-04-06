Surbhi Jyoti gives glimpse of her music video Aaj Bhi with Ali Fazal; Says Some experiences become part of you

The teaser of Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal's upcoming music video, 'Aaj Bhi' has just been dropped and it will swoon you off your feet.

Surbhi Jyoti, who was last seen playing an enchanting cameo in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, is all set to mesmerize everyone in a music video. Yes, the beautiful diva will soon be seen in a music video titled 'Aaj Bhi,' with Ali Fazal. Surbhi and Ali will romance each other in the soulful song by Vishal Mishra. While Surbhi has been sharing BTS moments from the song's shoot, now the pretty face has given her fans a sweet surprise.

Just a few hours ago, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of 'Aaj Bhi'. Yes, she dropped in the teaser of the heartwarming song and made everyone go gaga. In the caption, she wrote, 'Some life experiences become part of you, live forever.' She even went on to reveal that only three days are left for the song to drop in. So it means that Aaj Bhi will release on April 9, 2020 (i.e. Thursday).

Within moments of her sharing the teaser, her fans were left awestruck and couldn't contain their excitement. They showed her immense love and praises. Speaking of the teaser, we saw Surbhi and Ali dressed in all black as a wave of emotions run through them. While initially they're shown sitting together, at the end of the clip, they're separated. With the lyrics and feel of the music, we can only guess it to be another song about 'heartbreak.'

Talking about Surbhi, she rose to fame with Qubool Hai, where she was paired opposite Karan Singh Grover. Fans were wowed by Surbhi and Karan's on-screen chemistry. She was also a part of shows like Ishqbaaz and Naagin 3. On the other hand, Ali has been in the news for his wedding with longtime girlfriend Richa Chadha. However, as per reports, their wedding has been pushed amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Vishal Mishra is best known for his song 'Kaise Hua' from and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh'. The lyrics of Aaj Bhi are penned by him along with Kaushal Kishore and Yash Anand. Apparently, the soul-stirring track is based on Visha's real life. Well, isn't this a relief amid the COVID-19 lockdown? Are you excited for Surbhi and Ali in Aaj Bhi? Let us know in the comment section below.

