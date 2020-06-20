Surbhi Jyoti has our attention with her new photo; Ishqbaaaz co star Nakuul Mehta goes 'excuse me'

Surbhi Jyoti is back with one of her eye catchy sun-kissed photos and it is not just us who is going gaga over it. Check out the photo and some of the comments on it.

Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti has one of the finest social media feeds and we definitely cannot get enough of her photos. Something that has all of our attention is her sun-kissed photos because the actress sure knows how to ace them just right. Meanwhile, it is not just us who seem to be awestruck with these photos of the star because comments seem to be flooding on these posts.

Today, she shared a sun-kissed photo yet again and while she looks pretty with all that glow, her outfit is just as mesmerizing as well. In fact, it also drew comments from her former co-stars Karan Singh Grover and Nakuul Mehta as well. While the Ishqbaaaz actor went 'Excusee me,' KSG found the photo cute, much like us, if you ask me and well, we couldn't agree more.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's photo and the comments here:

On the work front, the actress has an incomplete film with Jassie Gill due, however, there is not update on it just yet and so, fans will have to stick around to hear more about it. She recently did a cameo in Gul Khan's show, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and was seen in Naagin 3 before that.

She also spoke about the issue of non-payment during her chat with us earlier and told us, "I feel that we should not take advantage of each other's situation and if there is a genuine problem, I would say, don't cut the money, but ask the person to hold and wait for some time, if you think that the person really needs it, at least do partial payments. The situation will get better and this is not the end of the world crisis, none the less, I would say that one shouldn't ask for money until necessary and if it is, the person should make the payments. For instance, I am paying my staff, because that is the least I can do, and they are dependent on this, so it is my responsibility."

