Surbhi Jyoti looks chic in a mustard top and denims as she poses for pictures in her balcony

Surbhi Jyoti has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks simply amazing. Check them out.
1520 reads Mumbai
Surbhi Jyoti looks chic in a mustard top and denims as she poses for pictures in her balconySurbhi Jyoti looks chic in a mustard top and denims as she poses for pictures in her balcony
Surbhi Chandna does not need any introduction. The pretty lady has been an inevitable part of the Indian television industry for a very long time. She has also been a part of multiple TV shows in which the audience loved her stellar performances. We can take the examples of shows like Qubool Hai, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and Naagin 3 here. There is no doubt that Surbhi has proved her mettle in acting by nailing the characters like a pro!

Meanwhile, the actress is currently enjoying her quarantine break to the fullest. We get the proof for the same through the latest pictures that Surbhi has shared on her Instagram handle. The actress is seen wearing a mustard yellow top and a pair of denim joggers with front pockets. The gorgeous diva lets down her lustrous hair as usual and her makeup game is also on point. Surbhi goes on to call herself a ‘lover girl’ in the caption and we wonder what she is implying about. 

Check out Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lover girl 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (surbhijyoti) on

On the work front, the television diva was last seen in the supernatural show Naagin 3 that was helmed by Ekta Kapoor. It also featured Pearl V Puri, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, and others in the lead roles. Surbhi has also made a cameo appearance in another popular show titled Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. Right now, she is gearing up for her upcoming movie that is titled Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai.

Credits :Instagram

