Surbhi Jyoti looks content as she enjoys the windy weather from her balcony; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Jyoti keeps on treating her fans with stunning pictures on social media. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures that have been shared on Instagram.

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular actresses of Indian telly town in current times. The stunning diva has appeared in numerous daily soaps till date and has been winning the hearts of the audience with her stellar performances. Surbhi has not only showcased her acting prowess but has also displayed her impeccable style sense multiple times. The fact that the actress is venturing into movies too has further left her fans excited. Yes, you heard it right!

Surbhi will soon be seen in a movie titled Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. Meanwhile, the Naagin 3 star is also treating her fans with numerous pictures on social media. She has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen enjoying the windy weather from her balcony. The actress is seen sitting comfortably with a book on her hand and happily posing for the pictures. Surbhi is wearing a white top teamed up with blue shorts in one of the pictures while in the other one, she is clad in a pair of black leggings.

Check out the latest pictures of Surbhi Jyoti below:

On the work front, the gorgeous beauty was last seen in the show Naagin 3. She played the role of Bela in the supernatural drama helmed by Ekta Kapoor. The audience also loved her on-screen chemistry with Pearl V Puri in the show. Surbhi then made a cameo appearance in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka in which she played the role of Laila. Very few people are aware of the fact that apart from appearing in television shows, the actress had earlier acted in some Punjabi movies too.

