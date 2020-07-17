  1. Home
Surbhi Jyoti looks pretty as she flaunts her messy hair and goes sans makeup in a new PHOTO

Surbhi Jyoti has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is hard to miss. Check it out.
869 reads Mumbai
Surbhi Jyoti looks pretty as she flaunts her messy hair and goes sans makeup in a new PHOTO
Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular and talented actresses of the Indian television industry. The diva has been a part of several popular shows including Qubool Hai, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and many others. Surbhi enjoys a massive fan following all over the country courtesy her acting skills and of course, utter beauty. She often keeps on sharing posts related to her daily life on social media. As of now, the actress is enjoying her quarantine break.

In the meantime, she has shared a new picture on her Instagram handle which is hard to miss. Surbhi is seen wearing a grey-coloured spaghetti top as can be seen in the picture. The Naagin 3 actress sports a no-makeup look and flashes her beaming smile which is a delight to the eyes! Not only that, but Surbhi also flaunts her messy hair in this gorgeous picture. She also adds an apt caption along with the post that reads, “Miles of Smiles.”

Check out Surbhi Jyoti’s latest picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Miles of smiles

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (surbhijyoti) on

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in the popular supernatural show Naagin 3 that has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. She played the role of Bela in the show and received praise for her stellar performance in the same. The actress has made a cameo appearance in the drama series titled Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. It’s time for all the fans of Surbhi Jyoti fans to rejoice as the actress will soon be seen in a movie titled Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. 

Credits :Instagram

