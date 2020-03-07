Surbhi Jyoti looks stunning in maroon as she turns a princess for Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

Surbhi Jyoti's new photo on Instagram has all of our attention and we bet fans are enjoying it. Check out the post and photo right here.

Surbhi Jyoti is definitely one of the most loved actresses in tellytown and there is no denying the fact since she receives a lot of love for everything she does and is duly missed when she is away from the television screens. Recently, there have been reports about the actress returning to the screen with Naagin 4, however, it turns out, that it isn't the show she will be back on the screens with. Instead, she is going to be seen in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

And now, the actress shared a photo on her social media where she is dressed to impress and is all things princessy, but not like the traditional one. Instead, she looks more like a warrior princess and her entire look seems to go down well with the fans. It wasn't very long enough that the fans saw the photo that they started pouring in loads of love and dropped some hearty compliments for the actress, and well, rightly so.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's post right here:

Meanwhile, the show, also features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in lead roles and this is going to be a cameo for the actress. This isn't the first time Surbhi will be collaborating with Gul, as the two have worked together on Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaaz.

Credits :Instagram

