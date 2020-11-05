  1. Home
Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani shower birthday love on Rithvik Dhanjani; See Posts

As Rithvik Dhajani is celebrating his birthday today, his good friends from the industry, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, and Anita Hassanandani have sent him birthday love with heartwarming messages. Take a look.
23143 reads Mumbai
Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani's birthday wishes for Rithvik DhanjaniSurbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani shower birthday love on Rithvik Dhanjani; See Posts
Rithvik Dhanjani is counted amongst the most-loved entertainers of the entertainment industry. From acting to hosting to dancing, Rithvik has proved his versatility in every way. Today (November 5, 2020) is a special day for Rithvik as the handsome hunk has turned a year older. Yes, it is Rithvik's 'Happy Wala Birthday' today, and his fans are leaving no stones unturned to make his day 'special.' 

Not only his admirers but his friends from the industry have also taken to their social media handles to wish the dashing man. Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, and Anita Hassanandani showered some birthday love on Rithvik with sweet posts on their Instagram handle. Nia recalled their time in Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India and how Rithvik kept cheering for her win. She penned a heartwarming wish for Rithvik and declared that 'every girl' needs a friend like him. 

Surbhi, on the other hand, penned a fun-loving note for her 'Dhaniyaa'. She shared several pictures of the gala time that they have spent together and wished him 'peace, joy, happiness, health, vision, romance, and all that stuff that doesn't cost anything.' Surbhi also revealed that she is 'loving' the conversations that she is having with him and wishes to continue the same. Anita, who is expecting her first child with hubby Rohit Reddy, shared a beautiful collage of her loving moments with Rithvik as she wished him a 'Happy Birthday.' 

Take a look at brithday messages for Rithvik here: 

For the unversed, Rithvik rose to fame with his role in Ekta Kapoor's much-loved drama Pavitra Rishta opposite Asha Negi. Here's wishing Rithvik a rocking birthday again! 

