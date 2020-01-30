Surbhi Jyoti: From RJing to theatre, here's a look at some interesting facts about the Punjabi kudi

Today, we try to decode some amazing facts about Qubool Hai and Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti. Read on to know more.

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most loved and adored actresses of Indian Television. The Punjabi Kudi stepped into the Telly world ain 2012, and ever since then has made many heads turn. She is gifted with the talent of acting, strong dialogue delivery and eye-appealing performance. With her twinkling eyes, flawless skin, luscious locks, precious smile and an amazing sense of style, Surbhi is one of the style divas of the Telly town. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and it only keeps growing with each passing day.

While there's a lot known about Surbhi's professional life, her personal life is more or less kept under the wraps. But, if you're a fan, you'd want to know more, precisely everything about her. Some fanatically determined fans may have even put on their Detective glasses to learn more about Surbhi's lifestyle and whereabouts. So, it's time to spin the wheel and as here we are to share with you some interesting and lesser-known facts about everyone's favourite, Surbhi Jyoti.

Here's a list of 15 intriguing facts about Surbhi Jyoti:

1. Surbhi is a belongs to a Punjabi Brahmin family and hails from Jalandhar, Punjab.

2. Before entering the mainstream media, she tried her hands at regional theatre and films. She has worked in several Punjabi films and TV shows including Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga.

3. Well, many don't know this, but before becoming an actress, Surbhi was an RJ (Radio Jockey). Yes, the motormouth actress ventured into Radio Jockeying in Punjab.

4. Surbhi loves talking and has some great oratory skills. The fun-loving girl has bagged the National Debate Championship times and out of those, has expressed her views on 'Women Empowerment' twice.

5. Before foraying into the world of acting, Surbhi has done theatre for approximately three years to hone her acting skills and performances.

6. The gorgeous lady bagged her first Indian TV serial Qubool Hai, aired on Zee TV. Well, when Gul offered her the show the first time, Surbhi's mother was very skeptical as she thought it is some fraud. However, she did take the chance and played the role of Zoya Farooqui in the show and became a star overnight. The show became a superhit and rolled around four successful seasons.

7. Did you know when Surbhi first came from Punjab to work in Qubool Hai, she used to hug the show's producer Gul Khan every day? Well, she also used to shed tears as it was the first time she stayed away from her home and missed her family. Awww! Such innocence, much wow!

8. After becoming a well-known face with Qubool Hai, there has been no stopping the young soul. She not only made a cameo in Ishqbaaaz but also bagged a web-series titled 'Tanhaiyan' opposite Barun Sobti. The show turned out to be a massive hit and fans lauded the duo's chemistry.

9. She was later seen in supernatural thriller Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai alongside Dipika Kakkar's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. However, the actress grabbed umpteen eyeballs as the simple and hard-working Bela in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3. She is still remembered for the show, and many want her to make a comeback in the current season 4.

10. Surbhi shares a great bond with Surbhi Chandna, Ridhi Dogra and Asha Negi. They're often seen hanging out with each other and having a gala time. Together they break the myth actresses cannot be friends.

11. Just like every other true Punjabi, Surbhi is a sucker for rajma chawal (kidney beans and rice) and can dig into this delicacy anytime. Surprisingly, Pizza is a big 'No' for her. Yes, in this fast-food driven world Surbhi relishes home-made food and hates pizza. (Any thought's Pizza lovers?)

12. Want to know who Surbhi's dream man is? Well, she wants someone who can pull off both Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman's style. An interesting combination!

13. Surbhi is a total nerd and loves reading books. If not an actress, Surbhi would've been a teacher. Well, a hot teacher, we must say!

14. Surbhi is a complete Mumma's girl and shares an excellent bond with her. She also has a cute nickname for her mommy-dearest. She calls her mom 'Fruity.' Cute isn't it?

15. Well, Surbhi seems to be a gentle and mild person, but she's a short-tempered person. Just like her character Zoya, she is feisty. So, there's no messing with Surbhi okay?

Here's a brownie secret for all die-hard Surbhi Jyoti fans, she wishes to act in a Bollywood movie with her favourite actor someday in the future.

Credits :Pinkvilla

