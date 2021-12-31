Surbhi Jyoti’s Home: A look inside the charming and chic abode of the Naagin 3 actress

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular actresses in the television sector. She started her acting career in television with the show Qubool Hai. She has also worked in numerous other TV shows like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na, Kach Diyan Wanga, Ishqbaaaz, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, etc. The actress was highly appreciated for her role in the show Naagin 3. She has also worked in numerous web series and music videos. The actress owns a beautiful house in Mumbai and here is a glimpse into her beautiful place.

Entrance-

The entrance has marble flooring with a wooden door. The entrance leads towards the living area.

Living area-

The living area comprises a white sofa set with a designer sofa. There is a TV screen on one side of the walls. There is a rustic wooden cupboard below it which is painted blue. There is a wooden rack also for keeping books and other décor items. There are a few flower posts on the table.

Dining area-

There is a dining table adjacent to the living area. It is made of wood and there is designer lighting above it. There are some paintings on the wall behind the dining table. There is a huge mirror with a dresser next to it.

Balcony-

The house had a small yet beautiful balcony with wooden flooring. There are floral plants in the area and the balcony offers a grand view of the city.

Kitchen-

There is a beautiful kitchen with color combination of white and brown. There are wooden racks and some posters on the kitchen walls. There is a white marble cooktop.

Washroom-

Her house comprises a simple washroom with white wall colors and white fittings.

Bed-

There is an elegant bedroom with a wooden bed. It has been given a rustic touch with white paint on it. There is a white coffee table next to it.