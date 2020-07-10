  1. Home
Surbhi Jyoti sends birthday love to Pearl V Puri leaving Mahir fans elated; Karishma Tanna shares a sweet post

As Pearl V Puri turned a year older today, his dear friends Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna showered some birthday love on her with adorable posts.
Surbhi Jyoti sends birthday love to Pearl V Puri leaving Mahir fans elated; Karishma Tanna shares a sweet postSurbhi Jyoti sends birthday love to Pearl V Puri leaving Mahir fans elated; Karishma Tanna shares a sweet post
Television heartthrob Pearl V Puri is on cloud nine today and he can rightfully feel so. After all, the handsome hunk is turning a year older today. And given the massive fan base he enjoys, the Bepanah Pyaar actor has been inundated with best wishes from fans across the world. In fact, his celebrity friends have also been showering birthday love on social media. But what caught our eyes was his Naagin 3 co-star Surbhi Jyoti’s birthday post for Pearl which has left ‘Mahir’ fans elated.

To recall, Pearl played the role of Mahir in Naagin 3 opposite Surbhi aka Bela and their chemistry was quite loved by the audience. The diva shared some of the edited pics of herself with fans which have been shared by #Behir and #Pearbhi fans on social media. In the caption, Surbhi wrote, “Birthday wishes and lots of love to our @pearlvpuri from me and all #behir and #pearbhi fans You guys make amazing edit. PS. We weren’t together in any of the pictures. Pearllllyyyyy have a wonderful year ahead.”

Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti’s post for Pearl’s birthday:

On the other hand, Karishma Tanna also posted a sweet note for her best friend and emphasised that she is blessed to have him in her life. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday @pearlvpuri. Don’t know how to start, what to write. All I can say in a few words is, You are truly a beautiful soul inside out. My Best friend, My father figure, My anchor. I am truly blessed to have a friend like you in my life. Happy birthday once again.”

