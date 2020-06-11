Surbhi Jyoti sends out love to fans with striking photos; Qubool Hai actor Karan Singh Grover sends some back

Surbhi Jyoti shared a new post on social media and it has Qubool Hai co-star Karan Singh Grover's attention. Check out the post and his comment here.

Surbhi Jyoti's balcony photos are one that have our attention always because they look stunning and all the sunlight, the open skies, just make it a perfect frame. And once again, she has shared some photos on social media as she keeps it simple and also positive with loads of love and light. The actress is seen wearing blue shorts and a dark blue top with it while she has put on some basic makeup and that smouldering look.

Well, while we obviously are in awe of the photos because she just does it right every single time, it looks like her co-stars and friends love it just as much. Karan Singh Grover, her Qubool Hai co-star decided to drop by a comment as he sent some of that love and light right back at her while Naagin 3 co-star Rakshanda Khan had something rather sweet to say. These are just few comments that have our attention and rightly so. But she does look pretty after all, doesn't she?

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's photos and Karan Singh Grover's comment here:

Qubool Hai was Surbhi's first show and both her and Karan have a special bond that seems to have always had fans in awe of them. In fact, the show had also returned to the screens during the lockdown and Surbhi was elated about it. She also revealed how she is in touch with all her team members, and also happened to mention KSG and others while she spoke about it to us.

She also spoke about the issue of non-payments recently and told us, "I feel that we should not take advantage of each other's situation and if there is a genuine problem, I would say, don't cut the money, but ask the person to hold and wait for some time, if you think that the person really needs it, at least do partial payments. The situation will get better and this is not the end of the world crisis, none the less, I would say that one shouldn't ask for money until necessary and if it is, the person should make the payments. For instance, I am paying my staff, because that is the least I can do, and they are dependent on this, so it is my responsibility."

