Surbhi Jyoti shares an adorable childhood picture with her 'Mummy' as she expresses her love on Mother's Day

Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti shared a cute throwback picture from her childhood with her mommy to wish her Happy Mother's Day in the cutest way possible. Take a look.

The social media is brimming with love today, and why shouldn't it? Well, it's a day to celebrate the angle of our lives. Also, we don't celebrate Mother's Day daily, right? So, this celebration is indeed very special. Just like millions of others, our beloved Surbhi Jyoti also showered love and wishes for her dear mom. The actress wished her mother in the sweetest way possible. Surbhi took down to the memory lane as she shared an adorable picture with her mommy from her childhood days.

The Naagin 3 actress shared a throwback picture on her Instagram account, expressing her love for her mother. In the picture, Surbhi looks cute as a button as she poses next to her mother. While Surbhi is dressed in a purple-yellow kurta, her mom looks beautiful in a blue and white salwar-suit. There's a baby in her mom's arms, and the trio looks adorable together. The smile on their faces adds to the overall charm of the photo, and we cannot stop gushing over Surbhi's cuteness.

The diva captioned the beautiful 'old is gold' picture as, 'I love you mummy' with a heart emoji, which spoke volumes about her bond with her maa. The picture is a perfect combination of simple yet elegant. And it surely will make us all nostalgic about our childhood days.

Take a look at Surbhi's post here:

Talking about Surbhi, she began her journey on TV with Qubool Hai opposite Karan Singh Grover. The show became a great hit, and Surbhi became a household name within some days. She was last seen in a music video titled 'Aaj Bhi' opposite Ali Fazal.

