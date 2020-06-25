Surbhi Jyoti shares stunning photos by the balcony; Nakuul, Karishma Tanna & others can't stop gushing

Surbhi Jyoti has always managed to get some of the most stunning photos overlooking the sky and tidy, she shared a thought with it too. Check out the photos and the comments on them too.

By now, we all know just how lovely photos can one get if they stand by Surbhi Jyoti's balcony. The Naagin 3 actress has managed to get some of the finest photos there and while we have been treated with some of the best sun-kissed photos, today, it looks like the sky is her canvas and she, herself, is the muse. Surbhi is back at it and shared some new photos with the blue skies with the clouds in the background and well, for those in Mumbai, know what an evening it was to be under the sky.

Surbhi has let her hair ope and the winds seem to be playing their way around it and she, is busy trying out different poses and we love the second one for sure. The actress has donned a maroon dress and opted for minimum makeup while keeping it simple and let the beauty of the nature visible in these photos do the talking. We also love the plants in the background and well, these are the things that make it a perfect click after all.

She went on to caption the photos with a little sweet something and wrote, "I’m my own world, On my own frequency." In no time, she seems to have friends and fans flooding the comment section of her photos. While Karan Singh Grover was all hearts over the photos, Varun Toorkey went on to write, "You’re drop dead gorgeous, that’s what you are." Nakuul Mehta went 'Excussse meeee' again and Karishma Tanna as well as couldn't stop gushing over the photos. , on the other hand, took notice of the caption she used and hence, went on to write, "Better that way."

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's photos and the comments on them here:

ALSO READ: Surbhi Jyoti can't stop laughing at a gender swap collage of her Naagin 3 co stars Pearl, Anita & Heli

Meanwhile, Surbhi is yet to announce her next project just yet, however, her film with Jassie Gill is yet to be finished and she was also seen in a music video during the lockdown, titled Aaj Bhi and co-starring Ali Fazal. She was seen in Naagin 3 before that, and as the show recently clocked in 1 year, the fans took to social media to send out all the love to her. In addition, there were also reports about her being approached for Bigg Boss this season, however, as it turns out, that is not something she feels she can do or will do.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×