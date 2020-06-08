Surbhi Jyoti is a sight to behold as she flashes a smile while posing in this monochrome PHOTO

Surbhi Jyoti is popular not only because of her acting skills but for her utter beauty and style. Check out one of her latest pictures on Instagram.

Surbhi Jyoti is currently one of the most popular actresses of Indian telly town. The gorgeous diva has appeared in multiple shows till date that includes Qubool Hai, Naagin 3, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and many others. Apart from that, her glamorous pictures on social media always catch our attention and there is no denying this fact. The promising actress also enjoys a huge fan following all over the country for reasons which are known to everyone.

While we speak of this, Surbhi has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is worth a glimpse. The Naagin 3 actress is seen wearing an off-shoulder top with dramatic sleeves paired up with white shorts in this monochrome picture. She lets down her hair as usual and needless to say, her pretty smile grabs all our attention here. The actress looks beautiful even without makeup and here’s the proof. Surbhi often shares such pictures on her handle.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Surbhi was last seen playing a pivotal role in the show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. Before this, she was seen in the supernatural show Naagin 3 co-starring Pearl V Puri, , Krishna Mukherjee, and others in the lead roles. Surbhi will soon be making her debut in the Bollywood film industry with the movie Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. Further details about the movie awaited as of now.

