Surbhi Jyoti spreads positivity amidst the COVID 19 situation with her post; Says 'Have hope and keep going'

The Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti recently took to Instagram to share positivity amidst the COVID 19 situation.
3939 reads Mumbai
Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most beautiful actresses of the Indian television screen. She is loved by the audience for her bubbly personality. She has been lauded for her chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in the web series Qubool Hai 2.0. She is very active on social media; hence, she often shares pictures and videos of herself on social media. Everyone is trying their bit to bring positivity in the present grim situation affecting the whole country. In her new social media post, she looks adorable and has posted an encouraging message to all.

The Naagin 3 actress took to Instagram to spread some positivity and hope in the lives of people in the present situation. The actress shared an adorable smiling post as she posed with a plant. She looks beautiful in her no-makeup look. She wrote in the caption about being responsible and helping others in the present situation due to COVID-19. She wrote, “Let's have hope and keep going. Let's be responsible and helpful. We all are going to be okay.”

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Surbhi Jyoti has played numerous remarkable roles on TV in popular shows like Naagin 3, Qubool Hai among others that made her a household name. She made her OTT debut with the reboot version of Qubool Hai and now she will be soon making her Bollywood debut with the movie Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai, which is yet to be released. The actress is very popular for her charming looks and gorgeous smile.

Also read- Surbhi Jyoti’s lavish apartment in Mumbai will give you major interior decor goals

Credits :Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

