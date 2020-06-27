Surbhi Jyoti teases fans with a decked up photo and she captions it 'Coming soon' and it has us excited

Surbhi Jyoti took to social media to share a coming soon photo and well, while it does have us wondering what is she working on, it also has us excited.

Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti is super active on social media and she ensures that she keeps sharing all these updates about her life and work with her fans. She has some of the finest photos and in addition, also some news updates from time to time and today happens to be a day where she treated us with both. Given the fact that shoots are now resuming, a lot has been going on on social media and it looks like, Surbhi has something in store for us as well.

Surbhi shared a selfie on her Instagram story and she was decked up in Indian wear with a touch of some perfect makeup and also, some shiny outfit to go with it. The actress was flaunting this beaming smile while she was at it and the coming soon has fans wondering what is in store after all. We are wondering if Surbhi is back to Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka or there is some other surprise coming our way. For now, it is time to just be happy about shoots resuming and things hitting back to normal.

Meanwhile, Surbhi was also in the news a couple of weeks ago for being a part of Bigg Boss 14, however, as it turns out, the actress is not keen on doing a reality show as she is not someone who can keep up with it. In fact, when we asked her if she would do Khatron Ke Khiladi, she seemed to know just right that she is not up for doing reality shows and well, we are sure she has her own reason and fans would agree to it as well.

Among other things, Surbhi also did a music video with Ali Fazal and the response to it was massive. In fact, around the same time, her first ever show, Qubool Hai also went on-air for reruns and that left her overwhelmed as well. In addition, Naagin 3 recently cooked in 1 year and Twitter was a celebration of the actress for all the right reasons along with her co-star Pearl V Puri. Meanwhile, she is also supposed to be seen in a movie with Jassie Gill, however, we are waiting to hear more about that.

