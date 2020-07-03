Surbhi Jyoti unveils her sunny state of mind as she shares a few stunning pictures

Surbhi Jyoti of Naagin 3 fame has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks absolutely stunning. Check them out.

Surbhi Jyoti has showcased her acting prowess in some of the most popular TV shows. The actress is known not only for her stellar performances in daily soaps but also because of her utter beauty and impeccable fashion sense. Surbhi makes sure to treat her fans with some amazing pictures on social media from time to time. Right from sharing candid selfies to goofy pictures, the actress does it all and her social media timeline is proof for the same.

As we speak of this, Surbhi Jyoti has once again shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks absolutely stunning. As mentioned in her caption, the actress unveils her sunny state of mind as she poses for a few pictures while basking in the glow of the broad daylight. She is seen wearing a black knot front crop top teamed up with a printed white skirt. The Naagin 3 star opts for minimal makeup and nude lip colour. She also lets down her lustrous hair as usual.

Check out the latest pictures of Surbhi Jyoti below:

On the work front, as has been mentioned above, Surbhi has proved her mettle in acting with many shows. However, the immense popularity that she received post her stint in the shows Qubool Hai and Naagin 3 is worth mentioning here. She was last seen playing the role of Bela in the third season of Naagin that had been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Her on-screen chemistry with Pearl V Puri in the show was also loved by everyone. She also made a cameo appearance in the show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×