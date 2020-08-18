  1. Home
Surbhi Jyoti's quirky expression in a throwback picture is all about madness & fun; Check it out

Surbhi Jyoti has recently shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. The actress often keeps on sharing similar stuff on social media.
Although the fifth installment of Naagin has already premiered on television, ardent fans of Surbhi Jyoti still reminisce about her fond memories from Naagin 3. The actress is undoubtedly multitalented and we get proof for the same through her spectacular performances in numerous shows. Apart from her acting prowess, Surbhi has a separate fan base for her utter beauty and impeccable style sense. She can proudly boast of having a huge fan following on social media and the reasons behind this are quite obvious.

Surbhi Jyoti is also active on social media and often shares updates from her daily life with her fans. As we speak of this, the stunning diva has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. She is wearing a printed red knot front top teamed up with a pair of white denim shorts. Moreover, her goofy expression while sticking the tongue out in the picture is hard to miss. Overall, this picture of the actress is all about madness and fun, isn’t it?

You just have to trust your own madness. -Clive Barker #throwback

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (surbhijyoti) on

As has been mentioned above, Surbhi has been a part of multiple popular shows including Qubool Hai, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and many others. However, the kind of fame that she received post her stint in Naagin 3 is worth mentioning here. Apart from that, the actress is also gearing up for a movie titled Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai in which she reportedly plays the female lead.

