Surbhi Jyoti's then and now photos prove that the actress has kept up with the same head pose since childhood

We came across a fan-made collage of Surbhi Jyoti and while we cannot get enough of the cuteness, her pose has our attention just as much.

Throwbacks have become quite the popular norm right now and hence, fans have been also taking part in it rather actively. And so, today, we thought we will just take this upon us and share a then and now collage from a fan, something that Surbhi Jyoti shared herself as well. The actress is always super sweet about fans sharing her photos and she keeps sharing some on her timeline as well, and today, it was a major throwback.

While we obviously don't have to pick the cuter photo cause we can't, what also has our attention is how the head pose is exactly same, the tilt and that smile, and we are in awe indeed. Surbhi has some of the finest photos, both selfies, as well as her portraits and this photo, makes us wonder what was she like during her childhood. While it is hard to imagine, what we do know is she looks beautiful either way.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's then and now photos here:

On the work front, Surbhi was recently seen in a cameo role in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and soon after, she also did a music video with Ali Fazal. Though shot earlier, they released it during the lockdown and the response happened to be great. It was a first for the actress and she enjoyed working on it just as much as she was overwhelmed by the response.

She also spoke about the issue of non-payments, the actress told us, "Ifeel that we should not take advantage of each other's situation and if there is a genuine problem, I would say, don't cut the money, but ask the person to hold and wait for some time, if you think that the person really needs it, at least do partial payments. The situation will get better and this is not the end of the world crisis, none the less, I would say that one shouldn't ask for money until necessary and if it is, the person should make the payments. For instance, I am paying my staff, because that is the least I can do, and they are dependent on this, so it is my responsibility."

