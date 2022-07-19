Surbhi Tiwari Divorce Case: Actress alleges her in-laws are trying to ‘exploit her celebrity status’

Television actress Surbhi Tiwari had recently come to the limelight due to her allegations of domestic violence against her husband Praveen Kumar Sinha and his family. The actress shared that they were trying to exploit her celebrity status. Surbhi is planning to file for a divorce from Delhi-based entrepreneur and pilot Praveen Kumar Sinha after three years of marriage.

Surbhi’s case sprung up late last month. Though she claims the police is yet to take any action, she has lodged a complaint under sections 498 A and 377 of the IPC for ‘violence and intimidation.’ Surbhi told ETimes that the cops are unable to make any arrest citing reasons that “his mother is a senior citizen” and his sisters as they are women. “I told them I am also a woman and have been coming to the police station to lodge my complaint,” she said.

Surbhi married Praveen in 2019. But soon, she realized he wasn’t keen to relocate to Mumbai. Rather, she claimed his family wanted her to join politics as her mother-in-law had failed as a politician. She added that Praveen even refused to have kids.

Surbhi added that Praveen is refusing to sign the divorce papers, and neither is he willing to pay her any maintenance. She argued that her in-laws wanted her to remain dependent on them and also exploit her celebrity status. She alleged that they didn’t want her to work in television.

“I wanted to continue acting but I couldn’t take up daily soaps, as I was flying with him,” Surbhi said adding that she eventually became financially dependent on him and struggled for money in the past years.

Surbhi Tiwari has been acting for the past 25 years. She is known for TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Shagun, Kumkum, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, and more.

