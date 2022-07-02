Surbhi Tiwari files FIR against in-laws for alleged domestic violence ahead of her divorce; Report

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Surbhi Tiwari is going through a rough phase on the personal front. All is not well in her marital life and reportedly, she has filed an FIR against her mother-in-law and sister-in-law. As per the report, Surbhi is also breaking all kinds of ties with her Delhi-based pilot and businessman Praveen Kumar Sinha. They married each other on February 10, 2019, and ever since things have been sour between the two.

Surbhi Tiwari files FIR against her in-laws

Surbhi Tiwari spoke to ETimes and shared that soon after their wedlock, things started going downhill and her husband wasn't interested in starting a family. She told, "Soon after I married, I realised Praveen and I weren’t compatible. Praveen had agreed to move to Mumbai to live with me but later refused to relocate. I wanted to continue acting but I couldn’t take up daily soaps, as I was flying with him. As a result, I was financially dependent on him and struggled for money. Besides, I wanted to start a family soon but he wasn’t keen."

Surbhi Tiwari: I will soon file for divorce

The actress shared that her husband refused to give her a divorce and therefore, she has taken the legal route. She also accused them of not returning her "stree dhan" and feels "cheated." The actress, who played the role of Kanchan Katori in Diya Aur Baati Hum, said, "I have filed a complaint against Praveen, his mother, and his sisters-in-law for domestic violence and intimidating me. Also, I haven’t got my stree dhan, jewellery back, which is my right. Along with the jewellery given to them and me at the wedding, I also took silverware with me. I haven’t got anything back. If I had that, I wouldn’t have to sell my gold ornaments for survival and medical expenses. I feel cheated about a lot of things. Even after suffering so much, I had planned to part ways amicably. However, Praveen told me that he would not give me a divorce and that I could move the court for it. I have now decided to take the legal route against them. I will soon file for divorce."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.