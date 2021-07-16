Surekha Sikri Demise: Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Kritika Kamra and more pay tribute to the actress

TV celebs including Aly Goni, Aniruddh Dave, Rakhi Sawant and others paid respect to the late actress Surekha Sikri.

It is a very sad day for the Indian television and film industry as it lost another gem today. The popular actress from Balika Vadhu, Surekha Sikri set for her heavenly abode on 16th July 2021. The 75-year-old actress was ill for the past few months and passed away due to cardiac arrest. The actress has been part of numerous popular shows including Balika Vadhu, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kesar and other TV shows. On the demise of the actress, numerous TV actors paid tribute to the actress.

Actress Kritika Kamra wrote on Twitter, “#SurekhaSikri What a powerhouse! Rest in peace ma’am.”

#SurekhaSikri What a powerhouse! Rest in peace ma’am. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) July 16, 2021

Patiala Babes fame Anirudh Dave wrote, “Every role.Every character. Every scene you played as masterpiece.Loss of another amazing actor RIP #SurekhaSikri ji. शत शत नमन”.

Every role.Every character. Every scene you played as masterpiece.Loss of another amazing actor RIP #SurekhaSikri ji. शत शत नमन pic.twitter.com/y1tk85joPe — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) July 16, 2021

Aly Goni shared a picture of the late actress and wrote, “Om Shanti”

Karanvir Bohra shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Such sad news to hear about Surekha Sikri ji. Rest in peace mam”.

Mahhi Vij also shared a picture with the veteran actress as she wrote, “RIP”.

Rakhi Sawant also dedicated a post to her, with caption, “Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP”.

See post here-

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor recalls what Surekha Sikri taught her: 'Wish I'd spent more time with her'

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×