Surekha Sikri in ICU: Hospital authorities inform she is not responding sufficiently

Surekha Sikri, who is known as Dadisa from Balika Vadhu, had been admitted to the hospital after she suffered a brain stroke. According to the latest media report on the veteran actress's health, the hospital authorities have informed that she is not responding sufficiently to the treatment. Read on.

Surekha Sikri, who is better known as Dadisa from Balika Vadhu, was recently admitted to the hospital after she suffered a brain stroke. The actress was rushed to the hospital immediately and was admitted to the ICU. Now, according to the latest media report, the Badhaai Ho actress is not responding sufficiently to the medical treatment. As per a report in the Times of India, the 75-year-old actress has also been diagnosed with accumulation of fluid in the lungs. Not only this, but her response to stimuli also is not being up to the desired level.

The actress's nurse, who had hospitalized her after the brain stroke, yesterday evening had informed that Surekha ji is better. However, when TOI contacted hospital authorities to know more about the veteran actress's health condition, it brought out a matter of concern. First, the hospital authority shared about the delicate condition of Surekha ji's lungs and stated that the clot (which developed due to the stroke) will have to be removed by medicines (thinners). It was also informed that the actress is also a bit of a confused state of mind.

Later, at around 3.45 am, it was informed to the TOI that Surekha ji's health condition had continued to be the same. 'She isn't responding sufficiently,' said the hospital authority.

When TOI got in touch with Dr. Ashutosh Shetty (neurologist) who had been taking care of Surekha ji in Criticare. He stated that the fluid in the lungs will have to be tapped and then sent for analysis. Ask the doctor if the actress is talking and recognising people, we asked? The doctor responded that blood thinners have been administered, and it will take time. He also revealed that Surekha ji talks, but only word at a time. 'She has had an acute stroke, her responses are faint and slow, and this will take time,' said Dr. Shetty.

The report further states that the actress suddenly started coughing very badly yesterday, while she was sitting and chatting at home. After this, her nurse, who has she had hired after her first stroke, rushed towards her to check her Blood Pressure (BP). The BP reading was at an alarming level and she realised that it was something serious.

Surekha ji had also sought financial help from people due to monetary crunches, and many of her close ones from the Indian Television industry and Bollywood came forward to her help.

