Surveen Chawla pre-birthday bash: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Keerti Kelkar & others have a gala time; PICS

Surveen Chawla is among the most gorgeous and stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. But what we did not know is that she is good friends with Rubina Dilaik. Surveen rings on her birthday today, 1st August. But Hate Story 2 actress had a pre-birthday celebration yesterday which was attended by numerous of her friends. Rubina Dilaik, who was one of the guests, dropped some pics from the party.

In the post shared by Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants, she is looking stunning in a multicolour floral off-shoulder outfit. She paired it with a delicate neckpiece and hoop earrings. Actress Surveen Chawla looks marvellous in a white short dress and Keerti Kelkar has sported a comfy fit white mesh style dress. The actress also shared pictures with Abhinav Shukla. She captioned, “Love #blessed Pre birthday celebration for our beautiful @surveenchawla.”

See post here-

Surveen Chawla

The actress has been part of numerous shows including Kahin To Hoga, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kaajjal, 24, Haq Se, etc. She was last seen in web series Decoupled, opposite R Madhavan.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is a popular name in the telly industry, and she has been part of numerous TV shows including Chhoti Bahu, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and others. She was the winner of reality show Bigg Boss 14 and present she is one of the strong contestants of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It is hosted by Rohit Shetty and was shot in Cape Town. The actress is married to Abhinav Shukla and presently they are seen partying with their friends.

