Sushant Sigh Rajput Demise: Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil co star Meher Vij: Will cherish all our moments together

Sushant Singh Rajput's Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil co-actress Meher Vij expressed her grief over the loss of the young actor and remembered their working days together in a chat with Pinkvilla.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise comes as a sudden shock for the entire entertainment industry. The versatile actor has showcased his talents through television shows and movies. Ever since the unfortunate news of Sushant's death has come in, tributes are pouring in from across the country. While several stars have taken to social media and shared their thoughts on the actor's passing away, his former Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil co-star Meher Vij spoke to Pinkvilla and remembered the humble star. Meher Vij played the actor's onscreen wife on Sushant's debut TV show back in 2008.

Expressing her grief and pain over Sushant's death, Meher said, 'We have lost a very talented and a very hard working person. My heart cries out loud for his fans and all the people who loved him.' She further shared that she had not been in contact with the actor after their show. 'I was not in touch with lately but I will cherish every moment I have worked with him in our initial days of Television. May his soul rest in peace.'

Sushant played the role of Preet Juneja on the show, wherein Harshad Chopda essayed a titular role. However, the late actor gained immense popularity and became a household name as Manav in Pavitra Rishta. He later got his big-ticket to Bollywood with Kai Po Che in 2013 and went on to flaunt his acting prowess in blockbuster movies like PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story among others. His last movie was Chhichhore alongside .

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×