Sushant Singh Demise: Pavitra Rishta actor Hiten Tejwani: First thought it was fake news, took time to sink in

Hiten Tejwani who replaced Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta expressed his dire shock and pain over the late actor's untimely demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput bid adieu to the world yesterday (June 14, 2020), leaving everyone in a state of shock and disbelief. The actor rose to fame as Manav Deshmukh in Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta. However, after successfully playing the role and winning hearts with his acting chops, Sushant quit the show in 2011, to make his big entry in Bollywood. Later, Hiten Tejwani stepped into Sushant's shoes as Manav in the daily soap.

After the news of Sushant's untimely death broke out, everyone was left shocked and devasted. In a conversation with the Times of India, Hiten revealed how he at first thought that the news of Sushant's demise was fake, but later when he saw the reports, he was left in disbelief. Expressing his pain, Hiten said that initially, he thought that it was fake news as there is a lot of fake news spreading in the current times. So, he thought that it must just be fake news. However, it turned out to be true as he started receiving calls from people. Hiten said, 'It took a while to sink in.' He added that he refused to believe anything when he got messages and calls, however, he was left utterly shocked when he saw it in the media.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav from Pavitra Rishta will forever live in hearts of TV viewers; Throwback Photos

Recalling the time he met Sushant, Hiten shared that Sushant was a happy-go-lucky person. He revealed that whenever the late actor would visit the Pavitra Rishta sets after he left the show, he would tell everyone about the movies he is doing, how he is prepping up for the role, and more. Hiten said that Sushant always had an innocent smile on his face.

The actor was left speechless as he did not speak with Sushant for the last few years. He said that whenever they met, he would just do hi and bye from far. Sharing his disbelief, Hiten said, 'He was always smiling, nobody could ever imagine, he would take such a step. It is unbelievable. I am at a loss of words.'

Talking about the common factor between him and Sushant, Hiten said, 'We had this common thing that we both played the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta.' Sushant had bid adieu to the show as he was committed to some other projects and films. But, Hiten said that whenever Sushant saw any scene, he would tell him that it was done nicely. On a concluding note, an emotional Hiten said, 'Whenever we met he was very happy. Sushant was an inspiration for so many people because he did everything on his own. He started with TV and forayed in films.'

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Friend Mahesh Shetty in deep shock; Spokesperson urges media to give him space

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×