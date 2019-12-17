Sushant Singh dropped from Savdhaan India for protesting against CAA; Calls it a small price for speaking out

Sushant Singh has been dropped from the crime-based show Savdhaan India. It is reported his protest against CAA has been the reason behind his exit.

It has been over two days since the area around Jamia Millia Islamia has turned into a war zone. While the students have been protesting against the Citizens Amendment Act, the police attacking the protestors aggressively, injuring around 70 people, has sparked a nationwide debate. Interestingly, several celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, etc have condemned the attack on students. Joining them was actor Sushant Singh who also raised her voice against the police violence. And while he has been expressing his views on social media, his recent tweet left the fans shocked.

Sushant, who has been known as the face of popular show Savdhaan India, has announced his sudden exit from the crime-based show. The Baby actor made the announcement on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended.” While his exit came as an unpleasant surprise for the viewers, Sushant dropped hints that his participation in the ongoing protest against CAA was the reason for the same. In fact, talking about his exit, he even called it a ‘small price’ for speaking out.

And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

One of the Twitter users even commented on his post wondering whether it was the "price" he paid for "speaking the truth". To this, Sushant replied saying, “A very small price my friend. Otherwise, how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?”

To note, Sushant had played the role of freedom fighter Sukhdev in starrer 2002 release The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Interestingly, the actor had returned to Savdhaan India in October this year after a gap of nine months. Earlier, he was replaced by Ashutosh Rana and Tisca Chopra. Although the makers are yet to make an official statement on Sushant’s exit, we wonder who will be replacing him this time.

Credits :Twitter

