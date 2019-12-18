Sushant Singh on getting terminated from Savdhaan India: They could have given me a month’s notice

Sushant Singh, who has been hosting TV show Savdhaan India, has been garnering headlines when he tweeted that his contract was terminated with the show hours after he attended Citizenship (Amendment) Act related protest.

Sushant Singh, who best known for being the host of TV show Savdhaan India, has been garnering headlines when he tweeted that his contract was terminated with the show hours after he attended Citizenship (Amendment) Act related protest. He tweeted," And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended. In an interview with Times of India, he opened up on the same and said that he is still not clear whether his contract ended because of his participation in protest or due of budget constraints.

He stated that if there were budget issues then the makers could have requested him to reduce his fees. He added that his contarct with the channel was till January 15 and said how the makers also didn't give him a month's notice as well. He had just received a WhatsApp message from the channel late on Monday night about the termination of contract."The message said that December 20 would be my last day of shooting with the channel. I asked, but no specific reason was given, just a mention of budgetary constraints that had never been mentioned earlier. I don’t want to speculate but it is a huge coincidence that my contract was ended the day I attended the protest."He also said he was prepared to pay any price for doing the right thing.

Speaking of Singh, he has hosted the show since 2011. He had taken a break from it early this year and resumed the work in October. For the unversed, he has been part of movies and TV shows such as Pailwaan, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Baby Dhadkan, and Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal among others. He is also honorary secretary of the Cine and Television Artists Association (CINTAA). What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh: Twitterati support Savdhaan India host after termination from show for protesting against CAA

Credits :Times of India

Read More