Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 posts Ankita Lokhande shared after the late actor's demise that stole our heart

Ankita Lokhande has stood by Sushant Singh Rajput's family head-strong after the late actor's untimely demise. Today, we take a look at the posts Ankita shared on social media after Sushant's demise.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were once touted to be one of the most-loved couples in the entertainment industry. The two met on the sets of their debut show 'Pavitra Rishta' and became a real-life couple. However, after dating for over six years, Sushant and Ankita called it quits in 2016, and parted ways. On June 14, 2020, the entire country was left in a state of shock, when the news of Sushant's untimely demise broke out. From his fans to colleagues, friends to family, everyone was left devastated with the news of his death. Ankita was also shocked and heartbroken.



While she kept a low-profile after her former boyfriend Sushant's demise, Ankita gathered courage, and since the last few weeks, she has been at the forefront, demanding justice for Sushant. The actress has become more vocal and has called for justice multiple times. She has stood by Sushant's family head-strong after his demise and has been supporting them in their fight to know the truth and get justice. She has become a pillar of support for SSR's family and is standing by their side as a strong support system.

From asking a CBI inquiry, joining the 'Global Prayer for SSR' campaign to praying in front of Lord Ganesh for Sushant, rejecting depression theory, Ankita has shared several social media posts for Sushant and his family. Ankita's support and standing for Sushant have been lauded by many, and some also called her a true inspiration. Today, we take a look at the posts Ankita shared on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

1. Standing by his family

Ankita Lokhande kept a low-profile after Sushant's demise. She was away from the media glare for almost a month after the tragic incident and didn't use social media as well. Her first post came exactly a month after Sushant's death, on July 14, wherein she shared a photo of a diya she lit in her house and wrote, 'Child of God.' A week after, yet another time, she shared a photo of a candle, as she hoped and prayed for strength. Without mentioning Sushant in her post, she wished he was smiling wherever he is.

After joining the campaign for Justice for Sushant, Ankita raised her voice and stood head-strong by Sushant's family to support them in their fight for justice.

She gave interviews to several media channels where she not only dismissed the depression theory revolving around his death but also vocally spoke about their relationship and equation thereafter. She clearly stated it took her a lot of courage to come out and speak after Sushant's passing away. But she is doing it for his family, sisters and his father KK Singh as she understands their pain and loss, and they deserve to know the truth.

2. Demanding CBI inquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput

After Sushant's death, many of his fans, friends and family members were left disheartened. They were unable to believe that a bright person like him could take his life. Soon, many discrepancies in Mumbai Police's investigations started coming out in the media. So, to raise their voice for justice and truth, many fans along with Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and demanded a CBI probe in Sushant's death.

They demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over Sushant's case and solve the mystery around his death. A campaign '#CBI4SSR' took the internet by storm.

Ankita also backed Shweta in her fight and demanded a CBI probe for Sushant’s case. Taking to social media, Ankita shared a video in which she is seen holding a sheet of paper with ‘Justice for Sushant #CBI4SSR” written on it. Ankita said that she feels that the country would want to know what transpired with Sushant.

Later, on August 19, SSR's fans rejoiced as the Supreme Court, finally transferred the late actor's case to the CBI and directed the agency to conduct the further probe. Like many others, Ankita welcomed and hailed SC's judgement, and called it a victory of the truth. Calling it the first step to justice for Sushant, she wrote, 'Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins.'

3. Clarifying allegations levelled against her

While fighting the battle of justice, Rhea Chakraborty levelled several allegations against Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita. From Sushant paying for Ankita's flat to the two being in touch after their separation, Rhea accused Ankita of not speaking the complete truth in front of people. However, Ankita did not stay quiet about Rhea's allegations and clarified everything with proof.

Ankita shared photos of her flat's registration and bank statement, squashing reports stating that Sushant had paid Rs 4.5 crore for an apartment in Malad, occupied by Ankita. Later, when Rhea claimed that Ankita and Sushant were in contact even after their breakup, Ankita clarified that she has never stated in any of her interviews that she had kept in touch with the late actor.

4. Sharing a picture of Sushant's mother

While the investigation is being carried out, Ankita shared a picture of Sushant's mother with a moving note for Sushant and left everyone emotional. She held a framed photograph of Sushant's mother in her hand, and wrote, 'Believe you both are together.' Sushant was very close to her mother and often posted about the emptiness he felt after her passing away.

5. Questioning Rhea's claim of Sushant suffering claustrophobia

Is this #claustrophobia?

You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020

In her first interview after Sushant's demise, Rhea claimed that the actor was suffering from claustrophobia, and had told about his problem to her during their trip to Europe. However, Ankita who knew Sushant for almost 7 years did not buy Rhea's version and questioned her claustrophobia theory. Ankita shared a throwback video of Sushant flying a 'Flight Simulator' and took a dig at Rhea's claim. In the throwback video, Sushant can be seen trying his hands on the simulator and seems to have done a pretty good job of it. Slamming Rhea, Ankita wrote, 'Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you.'

