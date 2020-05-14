Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta returns to television screens during lockdown

Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta marked Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s grand debut in the showbiz industry.

The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed over a month ago to combat COVID 19 pandemic, is like the two sides of a coin. While it has emerged as the need of the hour and a chance to reconnect with the loved ones, this lockdown has also brought the economy to a standstill. In fact, all the movie releases and shootings have also been suspended, leaving the fans looking out for means for entertainment during the lockdown. Amid this crisis situation, television producers have decided to re-run several popular shows for the audience.

After the grand comeback of shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Hum Paanch, Shrimaan Shrimati, Circus, Dekh Bhai Dekh etc, another popular show has made its way back to the television screens. We are talking about Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta which had ruled the TRP charts during its run. The announcement was made by Ekta Kapoor who shared a video from the show on Instagram and wrote, “#pavitrarishta back! credit: @balajitelefilmslimited... Dekhiye #PavitraRishta Mon-Fri, dopahar 3 baje, @zeetv par..”

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s post for Pavitra Rishta:

To recall, Pavitra Rishta marked the acting debut of both Sushant and Ankita. In fact, the family drama also opened ways for a Bollywood debut for Sushant. While Sushant and Ankita’s chemistry won a million of hearts, the duo also began dating each other during the show and became one of the most talked about couples of Indian television until the called it quits in 2016.

