Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta on ZEE5: Relive the magical journey of the late star

Sushant Singh Rajput, who has been one of the most talented actors, started his journey with Pavitra Rishta as lead character Manav. Now, the audience has an opportunity to relive the magic of Manav and Archana’s story as the show is live on ZEE5.

It has been over 2 weeks to the sad and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and the grieving among his fans continues. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, and it left everyone in a state of shock. While the actor left for his heavenly abode, his fans continue to remember him through his brilliant work. He was undoubtedly a stellar actor and an inspiration for millions of people who have dreamt of making it big in the showbiz. Interestingly, Sushant began his journey from TV and got his share with Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta in 2009. He was seen playing the role of Manav opposite Ankita Lokhande as Archana and the show made him a household name.

Pavitra Rishta is a story of a middle class couple, Manav and Archana, how love finds its way to the couple despite facing never ending hindrances from people around them. The story struck the right chord with the audience and Sushant infused so much conviction into Manav that he gave every girl a picture of an ideal man to be with. From supporting his wife in every decision, always having her back, loving her unconditionally and of course, giving her the courage to face the world and believe in herself, Manav was seen doing it all and emerged as the best husband one could ever think of.

Together, Manav and Archana managed to create a small world for themselves which was filled with unconditional love and little but precious moments of happiness. Besides his chemistry with Ankita did set the screens on fire and emerged as a dream couple. Their love story managed to connect with the audience with its innocence and authenticity and ended up being a perfect love saga. Pavitra Rishta was certainly a treat for the fans. And while the show holds a special place in Sushant’s journey to stardom, there is just no better way to remember and celebrate the talent of an actor par excellence, than reliving the show from where it all began for him.

The makers of the show have decided to make all episodes of Pavitra Rishta available on ZEE5 to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star. So, don’t wait up any longer and revisit Sushant’s first ever biggest show as a tribute to him.

Click here to watch all Pavitra Rishta episodes.

This article is in paid partnership with Zee5.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×