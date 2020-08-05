  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput: Ankita Lokhande expresses her gratitude as the late actor’s case is transferred to CBI

As Centre accepts the Bihar Government’s probe to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI, Ankita Lokhande expresses her gratitude with a post on Instagram.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which has been a burning topic of discussion for over a month, has taken a new turn now as Centre has decided to transfer the investigation to CBI. The decision was announced on Wednesday wherein Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the Centre Government has accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation to hand over the investigation of Sushant’s unfortunate demise to CBI. Centre’s decision has been welcomed wholeheartedly by Sushant’s fan army and each one of them has finally taken a sigh of relief now.

Joining them, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has also expressed her gratitude over this much awaited decision. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress, who has also been claiming a foul play in the case, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to share her happiness as investigation in Sushant’s death has been handed over to CBI. She wrote, “The moment we’ve waited for has finally arrived.” Ankita also captioned the image as “Gratitude” followed by a folding hands emoticon.

On the other hand, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is also elated as CBI is taking over the investigation over her brother’s death. She tweeted, “CBI it is!!! #JusticeForSushant #CBIEnquiryForSSR #CBIenquiry.”

The latest development has, undoubtedly, come as a big relief for the actor's family, fans and celebrities who have been demanding for a CBI probe into the matter since the actor's tragic demise.

