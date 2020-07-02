  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande’s ‘Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho’ from Pavitra Rishta will make you miss him more

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, a song from his popular show Pavitra Rishta has been going viral on the internet.
Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande’s ‘Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho’ from Pavitra Rishta will make you miss him moreSushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande’s ‘Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho’ from Pavitra Rishta will make you miss him more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left everyone in a state of deep shock and even after two weeks of the unfortunate incident, people are still struggling to come in terms with this harsh reality. Ever since the news of Sushant’s demise surfaced, the fans have been paying tributes to the late actor on social media. The 34 year old actor’s massive fan following has been sharing his throwback pics, old interviews and clips from the movies on social media platforms to remember Sushant.

Amid this, a song from Sushant’s popular show Pavitra Rishta has been going viral these days. Titled as Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho, the song featured Sushant aka Manav and his co-star and former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande aka Archana. It perfectly captured the sweet and romantic moments between Manav and Archana backed with a soulful track which struck the right chord with the hearts. Needless to say, it was difficult to take our eyes off from Sushant’s face in the video and his cherubic smile and innocent eyes made us miss him even more.

To recall, Sushant, who made his acting debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, became a household name with his stint in Pavitra Rishta. While he was a part of the show for two years, he later made his debut in Bollywood with 2013 release Kai Po Che and rest as they say is history. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 and was reportedly battling depression from quite some time.

