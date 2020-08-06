  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police to raise SP Vinay Tiwari quarantined issue in SC during next hearing

Bihar Police will raise the issue of SP Vinay Tiwari being kept in 14-days quarantine by BMC in the Supreme Court during the next hearing.Vinay Tiwari had come to Mumbai for carrying forward the investigation with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput's case.
Centre has accepted the request by the Bihar Government to order an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The family of the late actor had filed an FIR in Bihar alleging abetment of suicide against Rhea Chakraborty. After that, a team of 5 officers led by SP Vinay Tiwari had landed in Mumbai from Bihar, for investigation. However, Tiwari was put into 14 days home quarantine which he alleges was 'forceful' and against the law. 

The DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey had earlier hinted that they may move to court if Brihanmumbai Corporation doesn't release Tiwari as per their request. Now, we can confirm that after due deliberations, it has been decided that the police will raise the issue in Supreme Court during their next hearing. The next hearing is likely to take place on Monday. 

Meanwhile, the SC asked the parties involved in the case to file their response in three days. It also ordered the Maharashtra government to apprise the apex court about the investigations conducted by the Mumbai Police into Rajput’s death while denying interim protecting to Rhea. Meanwhile, Chakraborty has challenged Bihar Police’s jurisdiction in the matter, saying that the alleged crime took place in Mumbai. Her lawyer also debunked the allegations of Rhea going missing and not cooperating for investigation. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.

 

