Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Ekta Kapoor withdraws herself from 'Pavitra Rishta fund' until investigation
With the Supreme Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Ekta Kapoor has now disassociated herself from the Pavitra Rishta Fund. Read on.
With the Supreme Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Ekta Kapoor has now disassociated herself from the Pavitra Rishta Fund.
Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's post here:
Credits :Instagram
Latest Videos
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue