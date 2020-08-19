  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Ekta Kapoor withdraws herself from 'Pavitra Rishta fund' until investigation

With the Supreme Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Ekta Kapoor has now disassociated herself from the Pavitra Rishta Fund. Read on.
14280 reads Mumbai
With the Supreme Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Ekta Kapoor has now disassociated herself from the Pavitra Rishta Fund. 

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's post here: 

